Anthropic, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence start-up, has retained Republican powerhouse firm Fierce Government Relations for DC representation.

The move comes as the Financial Times reports that Anthropic has tapped law firm Wilson Sonsini to prepare it for one of the biggest IPO offerings ever.

Currently, the maker of the Claude chatbot is negotiating a private funding round pegged at more than $300M.

Anthropic’s IPO could come in 2026 ahead of a similar stock transaction from competitor OpenAI.

Some observers believe if Anthropic’s financial statements show steady growth and robust profit margins it could ease AI bubble fears.

Fierce is handling matters concerning America's AI Action Plan, AI safety and governance, national security, export controls, energy generation, transmission and permitting, and US infrastructure investments.

Its five member team includes Kirk Blalock and Kristen Chadwick, special assistants to president George W Bush; Kate Hull, aide to Sen. Tim Hutchinson; Mike Chappell, staffer for Rep. Chip Pickering; and Jake Greenberg, director of the US UN Mission’s DC office.