Kevin Lawlor

Kevin Lawlor, who most recently served as chief political officer and EVP at DDC Public Affairs, is coming on board at Zeno Group as head of public affairs.

At DDC, Lawlor specialized in grassroots outreach and coalition building, as well as earned and paid media. He has advised corporations, trade associations, nonprofits, and government clients on high-stakes policy issues.

Lawlor has also been communications director for former Reps. Frank Kratovil (D-MD), Ellen Tauscher (D-CA) and Juanita Millender-McDonald (D-CA), in addition to public affairs coordinator for the Center for National Policy.

At Zeno, he will lead a team of public affairs professionals to advise clients on a range of issues including public policy, government relations and regulatory affairs.

“Navigating policy and public affairs is on every chief communications officer’s agenda now,” said Zeno Group global managing director, corporate affairs Mark Shadle. “Kevin’s ability to speak directly to the challenges facing communications and government relations leaders in this current moment will be a valuable asset to all our clients.”