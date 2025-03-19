Andy Stanton

Andy Stanton, who was director of finance at New York-based Stanton PR, died Nov. 12. He was 39.

Born in Brooklyn, he grew up in Greenwich and graduated from Northern Arizona University,

Andy joined the firm ten years ago in California as a digital consultant, and then worked alongside his father, Alex, as director of finance.

The elder Stanton, who founded the firm, passed away last July 9 at the age of 70.

Andy will remembered for his sharp intellect, sarcastic sense of humor, ability to connect with people, and love of music, travel, golf, and the New York Mets.

He is survived by brother, John; sister-in-law Ashley Stanton, and their three children.