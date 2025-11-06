REYA Communications is named U.S. public relations agency of record for Schlosshotel Fiss, a ski-in/ski-out property in the Tyrol region of western Austria. REYA will lead strategic communications, media relations and storytelling for the hotel, positioning it as an international destination for luxury travelers, particularly families who love skiing and outdoor adventure. The hotel offers 135 rooms and suites with mountain views, a culinary program, and a spa and wellness area spanning over 53,820 sq. ft., including the Aqua Monte Waterworld. “REYA’s ability to capture the essence of independent, family-run properties truly resonated with us,” said owner Simone Domenig. “They understand the balance of luxury and warmth that defines Schlosshotel Fiss—and their expertise in the luxury ski sector makes them an ideal partner for our next chapter.”

B-Engaged, global sports marketing agency headquartered in London, is engaged by Visit Seattle, the official destination marketing organization for Seattle and King County, WA, to lead its global football strategy in the build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Seattle is one of the host cities for the tournament, with games to be played in cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The agency will be responsible for building media partnerships, creating authentic football content, and connecting Seattle with audiences across Europe and Asia. “Through our partnership with B-Engaged, we're opening our arms to fans from every corner of the globe for the World Cup,” said Visit Seattle SVP and chief marketing officer Stephanie Byington.

William Mills Agency, which works with clients in the financial services and fintech sectors, is selected to elevate the industry presence of PentEdge, a company that assists mid-tier financial institutions with AI strategy and execution. WMA will also support PentEdge’s mission to guide financial institutions through responsible, well-governed modernization. “Our work brings together the technology, risk, and operational disciplines banks and credit unions need to modernize safely,” said PentEdge founder and CEO Lisa Pent. “William Mills Agency understands that landscape deeply, and their expertise in financial technology and institutional messaging makes them the ideal partner.”