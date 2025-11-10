Work-life balance is the job perk that matters most to employees at independent agencies, pushing compensation to second place, according to a new study from IPREX.

That emphasis is most pronounced for employees at IPREX agencies in the Americas, with 63 percent of respondents listing work-life balance as their biggest priority, as opposed to 16 percent who put compensation at the head of the list. In the APAC region, 56 percent were most focused on work-life balance vs. 33 percent who said that compensation was the most important factor. Four out of 10 (40 percent) EMEA respondents put work-life balance first, with 25 percent giving that spot to compensation.

The top employment motivations also included opportunities for professional development, alignment with a company’s vision and goals and company culture.

A large majority of respondents (92 percent) said that their job “gives them the flexibility to meet the needs of their personal life,” with employers in the Americas coming in first and APAC agencies in third place,

When it comes to how they feel about their compensation level, the general level of satisfaction is rather high. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (71 percent) say they are satisfied with their pay and benefits. Once again, firms in the Americas come out on top, with employees at those firms registering an 84 percent satisfaction level as regards their pay.

Most respondents (92 percent) also felt that their firms were doing a pretty good job at articulating a clear vision and mission. In addition, more than eight out of ten (83 percent) said their company’s daily practices were in line with their own personal values.

While DEI was not high on the list of employment motivations (coming in seventh), 88 percent of respondents still felt that their agency effectively promotes diversity, equity and inclusion.

The study’s conclusions as to what agencies need to do to keep talent include such initiatives as defining and communicating career paths, creating pay transparency and equity, investing in learning and making sure that flexibility remains a primary goal.

“People want to do meaningful work, but not at the expense of their overall well-being,” said IPREX Americas president Heidi Otway, “What stands out in this data is the strength of independent agencies to offer flexibility, trust, and a culture where people feel they belong and are supported wholistically. These are powerful differentiators in a competitive talent market, and they matter deeply to our teams.”