(L-R) Anthony Cloud, Grayson Shockley

Ripley PR realigns its leadership team with the promotion of Anthony Cloud to managing director, B2C and franchising, and a new role for Grayson Shockley as managing director, B2B. Cloud, who joined Ripley PR in October 2020, has held multiple roles within the agency, including brand manager and content specialist. His promotion recognizes his leadership in building strong client relationships and driving measurable results for the agency’s home service contractors and franchise brands. Shockley, an eight-year Ripley PR veteran, has guided campaigns for manufacturing, home service vendors and construction technology across the country. His focused role will further strengthen Ripley PR’s ability to develop tailored strategies for clients in these sectors. “By organizing our leadership around our key verticals, we’re empowering our teams to go deeper into the industries we serve, creating true specialists who can deliver greater value and insights to our clients every day,” said Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley.

George Gallate

Walker Sands adds former Havas Digital global CEO and chairman George Gallate to its board of directors. Gallate also served as CEO of Merkle, He is currently CEO of growth consultancy MKTG2.U, as well as an independent board member and investor in Tinuiti, Real Chemistry, Bounteous, Anteriad, Bond Loyalty and WebFX. At Walker Sands, he is expected to help the agency accelerate strategic acquisitions, broaden service offerings and provide deeper counsel to enterprise technology clients. “George brings a rare mix of operator experience and investor discipline, with a track record of executing at the highest level,” said Andrew Cross, co-CEO of Walker Sands. “He knows B2B marketing as well as anyone in the industry.” Gallate’s appointment follows Walker Sands’ recent partnership with Mountaingate Capital in October.

Scott McGowan

Stewards, a diversified financial company based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, appoints of Scott McGowan as CMO. McGowan was most recently director of investor relations at InvestorBrandNetwork. Before that, he was CEO of strategic communications consultancy Omincor Media. At Stewards, McGowan will lead the company’s integrated marketing and communications strategy, overseeing corporate messaging, brand development and investor engagement. “His experience will strengthen our transparency, elevate our market presence and unify our messaging as we move into our next phase of growth,” said Stewards president Shaun Quin.