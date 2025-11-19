The Communications Group, a Little Rock-based marketing and PR firm introduces its inaugural Public Affairs Marketing Trends Report. The report offers public affairs communicators strategies to enhance their outreach efforts in 2026. It emphasizes the importance of transparent and honest communication to create strong relationships before a crisis strikes as well as encouraging organizations to proactively engage with those they serve as a way of mitigating the spread of misinformation. “By employing clear communication practices, such as those highlighted in this report, public affairs communicators can engage the public well, strengthen relationships and build lasting trust,” said ComGroup account manager and senior public relations specialist Lora Mosley. The inaugural Public Affairs Marketing Trends Report is the third installment of ComGroup’s marketing trends report series. Find the agriculture and B2B reports on ComGroup.com.

The Worldcom Public Relations Group votes Paris-based firm SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN into its global partnership. Founded in 2004, SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN specializes in financial, shareholder, and corporate communications. Its comprehensive value proposition encompasses the creation, enhancement and protection of financial, non-financial and reputational assets; strategic support for key corporate events; and the engagement of investor, retail, employee shareholder and influencer communities. Worldcom has 110 offices employing some 2,000 people across 45 countries and six continents. “This partnership will strengthen our value proposition through collaboration with talented local partners in key economic regions, expand our capabilities and accelerate our response to emerging business paradigms by leveraging the network’s resources and insights,” said SEITOSEI•ACTIFIN chairman and foinder Eric Eludut.

PRNEWS, a European PR-tech firm, relocates its U.S. headquarters to downtown Miami. The company’s main platforms, PRNEWS.IO and Medialister, offer data-driven tools to help brands and agencies streamline their media outreach. The move to Miami is intended to support the company’s expanding North American operations and reflects Miami’s growing position as a global business and marketing hub. With the new location, PRNEWS is consolidating several functions—sales, marketing, client support and partnership development—under one roof to better serve organizations across North America. “Miami offers the kind of momentum and international reach that match our long-term ambitions,” said PRNEWS founder and CEO Alexander Storozhuk.