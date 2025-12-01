Jason Leow

FTI Consulting appoints Jason Leow as a senior managing director in its strategic communications segment. Leow was previously vice chair and head of APAC at Edelman Smithfield. He has also served as managing director, corporate affairs and communications at investment company GIC and general manager, external relations at Shell. Leow is also the co-founder of The Doing Well Centre, a boutique advisory focused on executive coaching and organizational wellbeing. Beyond his regional leadership responsibilities, he will spearhead the acceleration of FTI Consulting’s insights and analytics offering in Asia, and will work closely with colleagues across the firm’s other business segments — including forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting and corporate finance & restructuring. “His reputation in the region is second to none, and his experience as both a journalist and an in-house communications leader gives him a unique ability to shape narratives and advise clients through complex situations,” said FTI Consulting head of Southeast Asia strategic communications Tom Evrard.

Tucker Knott

Ballard Partners is bringing on Tucker Knott, who currently serves as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC), as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office. Knott has also served as chief of staff to former Rep. George Holding (R-NC). In his congressional roles, he managed congressional operations, shaped legislative agendas across key committees, and provided strategic counsel on issues crucial to the business community. Knott also spent two years in the private sector as senior director at Pfizer. “His established relationships in both the House and Senate will be invaluable to our clients navigating complex policy challenges,” said Ballard Partners president and founder Brian Ballard.

Peter Jung

TMRW Sports, a sports media company founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and former NBC Sports Group president, golf and global strategy Mike McCarley, names Peter Jung as CMO. Jung comes to the company from NASCAR, where he also served as CMO. He has also served as VP, global consumer marketing at Mastercard and business development manager at Fortune. Jung will lead marketing and communications for TGL, a golf league formed by TMRW as well as the company’s projects in development. “For more than a decade, Pete established a tremendous record in fueling NASCAR’s innovative approach to growing its demand, attendance, and engagement, and we’re proud to welcome him to TMRW Sports,” said TMRW Sports chief of staff Regina O’Brien.