Tier One Partners’ Content Studio is engaged by InvestGreen, a company providing retail investors access to institutional-quality clean energy investment opportunities previously only available to elite investors, to lead a comprehensive corporate rebrand and full website redevelopment. Tier One led brand strategy, visual identity modernization, messaging refinement, and UX-forward website design and development for InvestGreen’s next phase of growth as the company expands its market presence, including via its recently-completed initial public offering. “Tier One brings deep experience supporting organizations telling complex stories at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and finance,” said InvestGreen CEO and co-founder Andrew McLean. “The rebrand strengthens our ability to communicate our mission and deliver an intuitive digital experience for individuals seeking to invest in the green economy.”

Campstories is named PR agency of record for the City of Napa. The agency will partner with the city — interviewing residents, business owners, and its one-of-a-kind personalities, as well as exploring the many layers that define Napa — to develop a PR strategy celebrating its history, culture and community. The program will focus on storytelling that positions Napa as a destination renowned not only for its wine, but also its creativity, culture and unmistakable sense of place. “The Campstories team understands that storytelling and our city’s characters are central to the future of visitation and economic development in Napa, and we can’t wait to share Napa’s stories with the world,” said City of Napa economic development coordinator Jennifer Owen.

Ryan Lu

Lewis Line Public Relations, a Gen-Z-owned publicity firm headquartered in Los Angeles, is representing cultural commentator, content creator and podcast host Ryan Lu for global representation across all projects. The agency will be handling media relations for Lu and building out her profile as a thought leader. Its efforts will include booking her as a guest on podcasts, securing features and expert opportunities in relevant outlets, and supporting efforts to secure high-profile guests for Lu’s podcast. Events outreach and in-person speaking opportunities are on the table as well. Lu has established a strong presence on the creator commerce platform Passes, and has secured brand partnerships with major companies including Google, Tinder, Sephora, and Microsoft, reaching over 1.5M followers across all social platforms. “Lewis Line is thrilled to partner with Ryan to amplify her narrative,” said Lewis Line founder Charlie Lewis.