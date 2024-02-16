As businesses navigate a communications landscape defined by heightened expectations, political polarization, and shifting stakeholder demands, corporate social good is becoming even more essential. On the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, spoke with Rachel Henderson Eliff, EVP of Corporate Social Good at Fenton, about how companies can lead with purpose, communicate authentically, and strengthen trust in a challenging environment. Rachel has spent more than 20 years working across corporate, non-profit, and international sectors, and she’s seen the definition of corporate social good expand. “Companies define their societal impact in different ways, right? There are products, services, grantmaking, their partnerships, or even their programs,” she explains. “We would describe that as corporate social good, but everyone is a little bit different in how they would describe it and where they are in their journey.”

That evolution has also made the work more meaningful. “Over the last 20 years, I've watched and admired the increase in corporate awareness and adoption of purposeful programs,” Rachel says. Consumers have driven much of that change. “An overwhelming majority of consumers have long expressed their desire to see companies be more responsible and contribute positively to society. Over time, they've leveraged their purchasing power, their social media, and other methods to demand that business leaders and their favorite brands contribute in meaningful, measurable ways.” Yet, fear sometimes complicates that progress. “Business leaders are listening almost too much to outside criticisms out of fear rather than double down and focus on the work and what their own stakeholders are asking of them.” She cites new research illustrating the communication gap: “A new survey I saw last week from the United Nations Global Compact found that while 88% of CEOs believe the business case for sustainability is stronger than it was five years ago, only 50% are comfortable discussing their actions on the issue.”

Employees are one of the most powerful sources of insight for companies navigating these issues. “Employees are often your best sounding board,” Rachel notes. With multiple generations in today’s workforce, expectations for leadership and communication vary widely. That’s why leaders must practice “cognitive empathy, which is really about active curiosity.” She encourages executives to listen deeply, create multiple opportunities for candid dialogue, and support employee resource groups meaningfully. And above all, “invite them to live your values through their participation in these programs.”

What happens when criticism inevitably comes? Rachel is direct: “You cannot be all things to all people, nor do you want to be.” The key is knowing who your stakeholders are and who they aren’t. “Listening to what your stakeholders expect from you will guide your decision-making.” She also urges leaders to prepare long before a crisis strikes. “Consult your attorneys and your communications agencies to help you craft decision matrices and crisis plans,” she advises. “Doing or saying nothing does not protect you from criticism or from a full-blown crisis.”

As the conversation wrapped, Rachel emphasized that corporate social good is not just relevant, it’s urgent. “It is absolutely more important than ever, I would argue,” she says. Any company can start where they are. “Big or small, start somewhere and take the intentional time to listen and have a sense for where you want to go.” Her message for leaders is clear: “I would say this is a moment to lean in more.” In a moment defined by complexity and scrutiny, Rachel’s perspective is a reminder that purpose, when communicated authentically, remains one of the most powerful tools a business has.

Josh Moed is a Marketing Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.