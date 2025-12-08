Brian Klemesrud

SKDK has hired Brian Klemesrud, a Democratic political ad-maker, as its chief creative director.

He will oversee SKDK’s TV, digital and brand creative teams for the firm’s political and public affairs work.

Klemesrud worked on the campaigns of Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich.

He also produced ads for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rights 4 Girls, and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

“Creative storytelling is at the heart of what we do at SKDK; with Brian at the helm of our creative department, we’re going to make the most creative, strategic and effective ads out there for our candidates and causes," said Doug Thornell, CEO at of SKDK.

Stagwell owns SKDK.