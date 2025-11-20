Tom Johnson

Tom Johnson, who has headed H/Advisors Abernathy since 2016, will join FGS Global as global head of private capital & financial services, effective Dec. 16.

The newly created post is within FGS’s transaction & financial communications practice.

His recruitment comes as private capital managers diversify into new asset classes and distribution channels amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and geopolitical uncertainty.

“Tom is an accomplished and highly respected leader who brings a combination of industry expertise, strategic vision, and hands-on experience guiding clients through some of the most complex matters in our field,” said Alex Geiser, CEO of FGS.

At H/Advisors Abernathy, Johnson expanded the firm’s capabilities in public affairs, digital strategy, corporate governance, and research while advising a wide variety of clients.

He also served as co-CEO of H/Advisors, which is part of Havas. Johnson began his career as a reporter at CNNfn and a mergers/M&A editor at Reuters.