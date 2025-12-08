Nadine Lafond

Nadine Lafond, who has been with Ogilvy Health North America for more than a decade, comes on board at Imre as CEO.

At Ogilvy, Lafond most recently served as chief client officer for North America and president of Ogilvy Health Canada. She led major U.S. businesses; drove growth across cardiometabolic, neurology, oncology, and rare disease; and helped healthcare consolidation efforts.

Earlier in her career, she was an account director, focusing on healthcare clients, at ad agency TANK Worldwide.

Lafond will oversee Imre’s New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore offices and partner closely with the senior leadership team. She will be tasked with advancing the agency’s ability to deliver integrated, insight-driven solutions to health and wellness brands.

“She brings the forward-looking vision this moment demands—a leader who not only inspires teams, but can mobilize our services to deliver the speed, agility, and responsiveness clients need,” said Becky Chidester, executive chair of the Imre board. Imre chief creative officer Christian Bauman added that Lafond “embodies Imre’s purpose-driven spirit and will be a catalyst for our next era.”