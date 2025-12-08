Abraham Espinosa

MikeWorldWide appoints Abraham Espinosa as EVP of strategy, a newly created role. Espinosa comes to MWW from Golin, where hs served as SVP, executive strategy director. He previously held strategic leadership roles at agencies including BBDO, Ogilvy and Y&R, as well as Grey in Mexico and Grey New York. In his new role, Espinosa will lead the development of audience-driven strategies. He will also shape strategic direction across the agency’s work, building tactical and creative briefs to embed insight-rich storytelling into presentations, pitches, and client engagements. “With our investments in AI and technology elevating insights and intelligence, his leadership arrives at exactly the right moment as we prepare for an important 2026 focused on accelerating category leadership,” said MWW founder and CEO Michael Kemper.

Insulet Corporation, which produces tubeless insulin pump technology to help patients with diabetes and other conditions, names Cristal Downing as its first chief corporate affairs officer. Downing most recently served as EVP and chief communications & public affairs officer at Merck. Before that, she held senior roles at Johnson & Johnson, including VP, global communications & public affairs for its medical devices business, and VP, financial communications. She has also held strategic communications roles at American Express, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. At Insulet, Downing is charged with building and leading a corporate affairs function to strengthen the company’s corporate reputation, advance business priorities, catalyze customer value, and deepen engagement with its most critical stakeholders. “Cristal brings deep expertise as a communications and public affairs leader, with a proven ability to shape corporate strategy and navigate complex environments,” said Insulet president and CEO Ashley McEvoy.

Gravity Global promotes Kyle Allen to executive managing partner, connection + media analytics and Andy Blotner to SVP, head of media, a role formerly held by Allen. Allen, who was media director for 9thWonder and Fogarty & Klein before coming to Gravity Global, will now manage and support the agency’s media, research, data and analytics, and digital experience functions. Blotner, who has held media positions at MediaCom, Spark Foundry and SFM Media, will oversee all aspects of the media planning and activation practices while contributing to internal agency initiatives and new business prospecting. “Kyle and Andy bring an exceptional blend of brand thinking and media performance, which drives impactful results for our clients,” said Gravity Global CEO Jose Lozano.