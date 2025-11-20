Joele Frank represents Confluent Inc. as the Mountain View, CA-based data streaming platform company agrees to be acquired by IBM in a deal with an enterprise value of $11B.

The acquisition is consistent with Big Blue’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

IBM expects dramatic growth for data and applications by 2028. It expects global data will more than double and more than one billion new apps will emerge.

The addition of Confluent will complement IBM’s data and automation portfolio.

“IBM and Confluent together will enable enterprises to deploy generative and agent AI better and faster by providing trusted communications and data flow between environments, apps and API,” said IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.

Confluent has more than 6,500 clients including Citibank, Walmart, Domino’s, Whirlpool, BWG Group, Dick's Sporting Goods and Goldman Sachs.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher partners Joe Sala and Jed Repko, and managing directors Fouad Boutros and Haley Salas, represent Confluent.