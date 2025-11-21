energi PR, an independent communications agency based in Montréal and Toronto, marks its 35th anniversary. It is the exclusive Canadian affiliate of DC-headquartered GHMC (Global Health Marketing & Communications). During the 35th anniversary year, the agency is paying tribute to co-founder Esther Buchsbaum, who passed away in 2022 after a battle with glioblastoma. Buchsbaum and energi PR co-founder and CEO Carol Levine were long-time participants in PRSA’s Counselors Academy. The agency’s client roster includes Bausch + Lomb, Melitta, BeOne Medicines, Servier, Eisai, Park’N Fly and 123Dentist.

Paolo Zanetto

Barabino & Partners and Community, which are part of Italy’s Excellera Advisory Group, snag top positions in the MergerLinks rankings in the PR Consultants in EMEA category. The two agencies, Italy’s largest by size and value, were the only Italian firms featured. The EMEA rankings also recognized Brunswick Group, FGS Global, Kekst CNC, FTI Consulting, Headland Consultancy and Teneo. Community recorded 80 accredited transactions, with a total value of $50B, while Barabino & Partners registered 104 deals worth $14B. “The MergerLinks recognition confirms the strength and quality of our firms—a milestone made possible by the daily work of our teams in Italy and abroad,” said Excellera CEO Paolo Zanetto.

Honeyjar, an “AI co-pilot” that will leverage brand context, goals and campaign history into a collaborative workspace providing communications & PR pros with assistance across the end-to-end execution of communications, announces a $2M pre-seed fundraise and the launch of its Early Access waitlist. The round was led by Human Ventures CEO and general partner Heather Hartnett and SNR Ventures founder Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of SNR Ventures. Honeyjar unifies core workflows and data including strategic messaging, announcements, media research, list building, contact management, events and speaking programs, briefing docs, coverage tracking, sentiment, and reporting—bringing what the company calls “purpose-built AI” to communicators. "Communicators spend too many hours on building media lists, creating briefing docs, chasing event details and stitching AI tools together," said Michelle Masek, CEO and Founder of Honeyjar. "We're building Honeyjar to be a secure, collaborative workspace with AI agents that work alongside you and your team, helping you shape stories, find opportunities, run campaigns, and measure impact effectively and efficiently."