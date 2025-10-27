Nicky Battle

Supreme Group, healthcare marketing and communications platform, has merged its Amendola Communications (Fountain Hills, AZ) and Health+Commerce (Newport Beach, CA) units to form Supreme Communications, a full-service PR shop, under Ketchum alum Nicky Battle.

The new unit will work alongside Supreme Group's brand + creative and performance digital + technology offerings.

Battle has more than 20 years of healthcare communications, digital strategy and brand leadership experience, which includes stints at Omnicom’s CDM and Interpublic’s MRM/McCann agencies.

"By combining the strength, credibility, and deep healthcare expertise of two outstanding agencies, Supreme Communications is starting from a place of real advantage," said Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme Group. "With Nicky Battle stepping in to lead the agency, we are entering an exciting new phase that will expand our capabilities, elevate the work, and set a higher standard for how healthcare and life sciences brands communicate."

Battle will serve as president of Supreme Communications, backstopped by managing director Nicole Beckstrand, who was at Health+Commerce.

Supreme Communications staffers have had a remarkable record of impact in healthcare and life sciences, according to Battle.

She looks forward to building on that foundation “to unlock new possibilities through digital innovation and AI, empowering our clients to move faster and accelerate reputation building.”

Supreme Group, which is backed by private equity firm Trinty Hunt Partners, ranked No. 16 in O'Dwyer's rankings with 2024 fee income of $46.5M.