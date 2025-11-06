AI is revolutionizing the communications landscape, creating new avenues for creativity and impact. Public relations professionals are continuing to discover opportunities to elevate their work and sharpen their strategies. On the “PR’s Top Pros Talk…” podcast, Jon Harris, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications & Networking Officer for Conagra Brands, talks to Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, about how organizations can adopt AI responsibly. Jon also explains why human insight remains essential for success.

The conversation begins by highlighting the critical role AI plays in shaping effective communication strategies. “It’s mission-critical nowadays,” Jon says. He encourages teams to approach AI with intention, structure, and foundational guardrails. “I think you should begin small, test one or two clear use cases so that you will get a chance to kind of dip your toe in the water.” Having a starting point reduces the fear many employees quietly carry. “They know they need to use it, they know they need to adopt it, but I just think there's a lot of trepidation because I think it might be overwhelming for them.” Conagra Brands built an internal AI department that advises functions from marketing to legal and HR. With the right systems and guidance in place, communicators can continue to focus on data, clear workflows, and human-approved checkpoints. “Set guardrails, define what AI can draft and what humans approve. I think that's very critical,” Jon says.

AI’s most transformative impact may lie in earned media. By analyzing journalists’ recent articles, AI can produce pitches instantly. “It allows us to personalize the pitch, and it does it in a way that actually individually personalizes it,” Jon explains. That includes referencing a reporter’s past work. At a time when newsrooms are more overstretched than ever, this kind of personalization helps reporters and public relations teams alike. “In many ways, you're loading the deck, but that's a great way because you're not wasting time or energy,” Jon says. Relevance becomes not just a tactic, but a strategic advantage.

Integrating AI into workflows takes intention, preparation, and persistent effort. Ensuring that employees are trained, Jon says, is non-negotiable. Many companies now have access to numerous AI tools. Tone and authenticity also must remain intact throughout the process. Communicators do not want to sound inauthentic. There are also critical legal and ethical considerations. Data privacy, accuracy, and ownership are all top-of-mind across industries.

Doug raised a concern that resonates across the industry: could AI reduce the need for entry-level roles? Doug pushes back on that notion firmly: “Good luck figuring that out if you're not going to be utilizing the people that were AI native from the time they were 15 or 14, or 12. It's a whole different perspective.” Jon agrees, emphasizing that early-career communicators bring unique skills, creativity, and perspective that AI cannot replicate. Together, they remind communications professionals that their contributions remain invaluable. Human insight and adaptability are irreplaceable assets in the workplace.

AI represents a huge transformation in technological advancements. Jon recalls launching Pepsi’s first website in the ‘90s. “You would have thought that we had just created sliced bread at the time.” Back then, many dismissed the web as a fad. Today, he sees the same mistake being made with AI. “That was no fad, and AI is no fad.” Across the entire conversation, Jon’s and Doug’s message is consistent and clear: AI can supercharge creativity, precision, and speed, but only when anchored by human judgment, purpose, and authenticity. Jon emphasizes that AI is the copilot. “AI is not the pilot, you're the pilot.” AI may write a first draft, but communicators still lead the story.

Josh Moed is a Marketing Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.