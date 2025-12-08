Ann Hemingway

Ann Hemingway, who was most recently group SVP and global client lead at GCI Health, has moved to Sam Brown Healthcare Communications, where she takes on the role of managing director, account services.

At GCI, Hemingway managed major biopharmaceutical accounts and drove integrated programs across rare and neurodegenerative disease categories.

Before joining GCI, she was a partner at Finn Partners, an SVP at Edelman and director, PR at H4B Chelsea, which is part of Havas.

In her new role, Hemingway will join Sam Brown’s executive team and play a key role in advancing its strategic initiatives and driving business growth.

"Ann’s deep experience leading global healthcare communications agency teams and campaigns adds tremendous value to Sam Brown as we enter our next chapter of growth," said founder and president Laura Liotta. "Her strategic perspective and collaborative leadership will help us build upon our success, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering high-impact work for our clients.”