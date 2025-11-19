Kingdom of the Hawk Vineyard

Redpoint signs on to handle digital marketing for Connecticut wineries Saltwater Farm Vineyard and Kingdom of the Hawk Vineyard. The agency’s efforts will focus on strengthening the wineries’ year-round appeal for leisure and business travelers as well as lifting their profile as a wedding and events venue. Both properties feature dedicated spaces for tastings, live music, and special events. The Kingdom of the Hawk is set on 50 acres of farmland in North Stonington and features a modern farmhouse. Its sister vineyard the Saltwater Farm is located on 100 acres of coastal property in Stonington with a renovated WWII hangar venue

360PR+ is selected by Authority Brands Trade Brands Division to raise consumer awareness of its Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning brands. The agency already represents Authority Brands units Mosquito Squad and Monster Tree Service. Headquartered in Columbia, MD, Authority Brands' 15 home service franchise brands operate through more than 1,000 franchise owners. "360PR+ has delivered strong results for two brands within our portfolio," said Authority Brands senior director of marketing Adam Terranova. "Our shared vision for public relations was aligned, and it was a natural fit to collaborate with them for the Trade Brands division as well."

Konnect Agency is named the official agency of record for Visiting Angels, which offers personalized care to help seniors live independently in their own homes, while maintaining their daily routines and familiar surroundings. Konnect Agency was selected for its expertise in both senior care and franchise industries. The agency has a record of helping senior care organizations enhance visibility and trust within their communities as well as working to grow awareness, brand affinity and national reach for multi-unit brands. Visiting Angels over 600 offices throughout the United States, UK and Mexico. “We believe Konnect Agency delivers the perfect balance of innovative strategy and a passionate approach to storytelling that makes them the perfect partner in our next stage of growth,” said Visiting Angels VP of marketing Liz Berdow.