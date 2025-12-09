Anna Vogt

Edelman has named Anna Vogt, who is EMEA chief strategy officer at VML, as its global chief strategy officer.

She is to work across Edelman’s network to elevate its strategic product and develop platforms that spark cultural conversations and deliver measurable business impact.

Vogt will report to Tristan Roy, president, integrated solutions & delivery.

“Anna is an exceptional strategic leader with a rare ability to translate culture, data, and human behavior into strategies and programs that deliver both relevance and results,” said Roy. “She has a proven ability to integrate strategic disciplines across areas like social, UX, creator, AI, data and beyond. She is exactly the right person to help propel Edelman’s strategic ambition forward.”

Vogt began her career as a WPP Fellow before holding senior strategy roles at BBH, MullenLowe (as head of planning), and TBWA London (as CSO).

She has worked with clients such as Unilever's Persil/OMO, Nestlé's KitKat, British Airways, Adidas, Dulux and Dubai Tourism.