French/​West/​Vaughan was honored as one of the Top Agencies of the Year in the Midsize Agencies category during Ragan’s 2025 PR Daily Awards and Top Agencies Awards program. The Top Agencies award recognizes campaigns, teams and agencies shaping the future of public relations and communications. FWV also won the Visual Storytelling campaign award for “FWV and Pendleton Whisky Shine on the Year of the Cowgirl,” as well as honorable mentions in the Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign and Public Relations Campaign categories. “This recognition is a testament to the passion, creativity and relentless drive of our team,” said FWV Chairman & CEO Rick French. “To earn our 40th Agency of the Year honor is remarkable—and it energizes us even more as we look to pursue bold ideas and breakthrough work alongside our clients in the new year.” The news of FWV’s 40th Agency of the Year honor comes on the heels of the agency taking home two Best in Show awards during the 2025 NCPRSA InSpire Awards.

Derek Beere

Mason SVP, public relations Derek Beere is named the 2025 Practitioner of the Year by the PRSA’s Greater Connecticut Chapter. The award recognizes a public relations professional who demonstrates excellence in communication strategy, ethical practice, and the ability to build meaningful connections between organizations and their audiences. Beyond his client work, Beere is an active contributor to the public relations community. He is a former president and current board member of PRSA Greater Connecticut chapter and has also served on the board of Ad Club of Connecticut. “His commitment, strategic perspective and professionalism strengthen our work and benefit the clients we serve,” said Mason, Inc. CEO Charlie Mason.

The Communications Group’s Women In Industry Podcast (WIN) won Best Business Podcast at the 2025 ARKAST Awards, the biggest podcasting event in Arkansas. Hosted by the Arkansas Podcast Collaborative, the awards recognize and honor the creativity of the South-Central United States podcast community. The WIN Podcast has featured the stories of 70 women leaders from around the world who are making significant contributions in agriculture, B2B and public sector industries. During each episode, guests share their personal story and lessons learned along the way. “Every woman we’ve featured has an amazing story,” said WIN Podcast host Lisa Van Hook, APR, ComGroup President. “They’ve encouraged us to be stron leaders, to persevere through difficult moments and serve our communities.”