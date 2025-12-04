Nevada State University, which opened in 2002 in Henderson, is looking for a branding and marketing partner to help it stand out in the competitive higher education landscape.
Nevada State Wants Branding Support
Wed., Dec. 10, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Ohio to Book Event Planning Firm
Thu., Dec. 11, 2025
|•
Louisville Needs PR for Road Improvements
Tue., Dec. 9, 2025
|•
Wayne State Pines for Indian, South Asian Students
Mon., Dec. 8, 2025
|•
Glendale Offers Branding Work
Fri., Dec. 5, 2025
|•
Florida's Commerce Dept. Seeks Grassroots Support
Thu., Dec. 4, 2025