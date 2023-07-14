WPP has picked up the UK’s $2.7B advertising campaign to attract inward investment, and bolster Great Britain’s reputation.

Omnicom, which just acquired Interpublic, had pitched the four-year contract, according to the report in The Times of London.

WPP staffers are “delighted” that the business has returned to a London-based company. The win represents “a vote of confidence in the beleaguered WPP,” reported the Times.

A UK spokesperson declined comment on the account.

WPP’s Wavemaker unit will be responsible for planning and buying ads for hundreds of spots dealing with topics such as military recruitment and raising awareness of violence against women and girls.

CEO Cindy Rose’s goal of pushing harder into AI and technology solutions aligns with the UK’s ambition to run ads that are fit for purpose.