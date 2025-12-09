(L-R) Christine Rashman, Sylvester Palacios

Pierpont Communications promotes Christine Rashman to VP and general manager of its Austin office and Sylvester Palacios to VP, based in San Antonio. Rashman, who joined the agency in 2018, will now oversee its Austin-based strategy, operations and continued business development efforts, strengthening Pierpont’s impact across Central Texas. Palacios, who is celebrating 15 years with the firm, will continue growing Pierpont’s San Antonio operation while supporting major client engagements. “Christine and Sylvester are trusted leaders who consistently elevate our teams, drive performance for clients and elevate our presence in key Texas growth markets,” said Pierpont chief operating officer Clint Woods.

Amy Jones

Cision, which provides such consumer and media intelligence, engagement and communication solutions as Brandwatch and PR Newswire, names Amy Jones CMO. Jones comes to Cision from the CMO post at Boeing Digital's Jeppesen ForeFlight division. She previously served as VP marketing at Oracle, Everbridge and Zeta Global. Her background spans global demand generation, brand strategy, product marketing, analytics, martech innovation, and omnichannel engagement. At Cision, Jones will lead the company’s global marketing organization and report directly to CEO Guy Abramo. “Her track record in scaling GTM engines and driving meaningful growth positions us strongly for our next chapter," said Abramo.

David Dreyer

Bazooka Brands, maker of Bazooka Bubble Gum and other candy products, appoints David Dreyer as CMO. Dreyer most recently served as CMO of Starco Brands. Before that, he held leadership roles at creative agencies including TBWAChiatDay, Deutsch, and TBWAMedia Arts Lab. He worked on reshaping the brand narratives of such brands as Apple, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Infiniti, Sara Lee Brands, and the Grammys. In his new post, Dreyer will oversee all brand marketing, innovation, and e-commerce across Bazooka's portfolio. “Dave is a rare combination of strategic leader, culture-maker, and business builder," said Bazooka Brands president & CEO Tony Jacobs.

(L-R) Emily Sword,

Meg Becker

Inspire, a Columbus, OH-based shop that works with clients in the food and agriculture, restaurant and hospitality, pet care, trade association, corporate and nonprofit sectors, brings on Emily Sword as VP and Meg Becker as senior director. With experience in corporate PR, brand strategy and strategic communications, Sword has guided organizations through brand transformations, stakeholder engagement challenges, and large-scale marketing initiatives. At Inspire, she leads strategy and account management for the agency’s agriculture sector. Becker, who has worked at Midan Marketing, FleishmanHillard and Cargill, leverages her livestock and production agriculture background to aid food and agriculture clients in building trust, elevating brands and engaging B2B and B2C audiences. “Their leadership reinforces our commitment to helping the farm and food production sectors communicate with clarity, credibility, and impact," said Inspire president and founder Hinda Mitchell.