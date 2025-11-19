CIIC PR is named agency of record for Sushi by Boū, an omakase restaurant with more than 23 locations across major U.S. markets. The restaurants are the flagship brand of hospitality development group Simplevenue. CIIC PR will develop and execute a strategic communications program aimed at strengthening Simplevenue’s brand presence across the U.S. Its efforts will include targeted media relations, influencer engagement and brand storytelling initiatives to highlight the concept’s blend of culinary artistry and immersive dining. The agency will salso support the brand’s marketing strategy as Sushi by Boū opens new locations and expands within existing markets nationwide. Omakase is a multi-course tasting menu featuring sushi, sashimi and other seasonal dishes. “Sushi by Boū is a true trailblazer in the omakase space, redefining the dining experience with creativity, precision, and personality,” said CIIC PR founder & CEO Carolyn Izzo.

5W signs on as agency of record for water technology company VVater, developer of the Farady Reactor, an electrified water purification system capable of destroying such contaminants as PFAS, microplastics and pathogens, without producing secondary waste. The agency is charged with leading an integrated communications strategy designed to raise the profile of VVater's technology, amplify its leadership in the field of water electrification, and expand visibility across corporate, environmental, industrial and innovation-driven audiences. Its efforts will include executive thought leadership, proactive media relations, narrative development, strategic storytelling and campaigns highlighting VVater's commercialization and global momentum. “Partnering with 5W gives us a strategic ally who understands not just the technology, but the stakes, and can help us tell that story with the depth and urgency it deserves," said VVater co-founder, CEO and chairman Kevin Gast.

Firecracker PR is selected as public relations agency of record for MIMARU, an apartment-style hotel brand for families and that operates 27 locations in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, Japan. Firecracker will be responsible for boosting brand awareness and bookings for the hotel brand in the US and Canada, with campaigns tailored to target states whose residents are highly likely to visit Japan, (including California, New York and Hawaii), as well as Canadian cities such as Vancouver and Toronto. "Firecracker PR is excited to introduce the esteemed MIMARU brand to the discerning travel market in North America, letting families know they have an option that blends the convenience of hotels with the spaciousness of apartments when visiting Japan," said Firecracker senior partner Edward Yang.