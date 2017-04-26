Charmaine Riley

Washington Women in Public Relations, a membership organization for female communications professionals in the Washington, D.C. area, announces its 2026 board of directors.

Charmaine Riley, director of communications at American Beverage, will be serving as the board’s president. OnWrd & UpWrd president & CEO Colleen Gallager takes on the role of past president, and Vanessa French of Vanessa French Consulting is the new vice president. To see the rest of the newly elected board members, click here.

The Board of Directors plays a central role in guiding the organization and delivering leadership opportunities, professional development, mentoring, community partnerships and industry networking.

“We entered 2025 with strong momentum, and we are committed to building on that progress by growing our membership, elevating our programming, and strengthening support for communicators across every sector.,” said Riley. “This is an important moment for our industry, and we are energized to work with this exceptional board to deepen our community and invite even more leaders to get involved.”

WWPR has also launched an Advisory Council, which will strategically guide the board over a two-year term. Led by women who exemplify empowerment, industry leadership, and long-standing support for WWPR, the Council will play a key role in strengthening the organization’s long-term vision and impact.

The organization will continue to host a robust slate of professional development and networking events throughout the year. The Annual Meeting will be held on January 21, 2025, at The Hamilton. It will kick off the organization’s 2026 programming, including its two signature events—the Emerging Leaders Awards and the Woman of the Year Awards.