Donald Trump tells his cultists that he is the hardest working president-ever, spending long hours in his quest to Make America Great Again.

A good chunk of those hours is spent in fantasyland, where Trump pounds out nonsense on Truth Social, such as the 488-word gem posted at 9:11 on Dec. 9.

The president, who claims that he is as mentally sharp as he was 25 years ago, boasts about taking three cognitive tests, something no other president has done.

There must be a reason why Trump is taking those tests.

Despite acing those tests, 79-year-old Trump lashed out at the New York Times for reporting that he is slowing up. Anyone with eyes can see that.

That reporting led Trump to truly go off the rails. “After all the work I’ve done with the medical exams, cognitive exams and everything else, I actually believe it's seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for the New York Times, and others, to consistently do Fake reports in order to libel and demean THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. They are the true 'Enemies of the People' and we should do something about it. They have inaccurately reported on all, in fact, were forced to apologize on much of what they wrote. The best thing that could happen to this Country would if The New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful 'source' of information.”

That’s crazy, and proves the NYT’s point. It noted that Trump applauded it for finally reporting about Joe Biden’s age and fitness woes.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. BTW, I wonder what Trump means about "we shoud do something about it."

Happier Days Are Here Again… WPP Media projects global media advertising will grow 8.8 percent in 2025 to the $1.14T mark, defying gloom and doom predictions about the demise of adland.

A year ago, WPP expected 7.7 percent growth in 2025.

The holding company admits that streaming video is gaining ground on linear TV, retail media is capturing budgets from digital channels and AI-powered answer engines are beginning to reshape search behavior.

Also, creator-driven content is consistently displacing professionally produced media, forcing a re-evaluation of established models.

Fear not, says WPP. The advertising industry, with its prior integration of machine learning, is well positioned to adapt to these changes. Whistling by the graveyard, perhaps.

In its “This Year Next Year Global End-of-Year Forecast,” WPP is looking at 7.1 percent growth in 2026. The five-year compound growth rate is expected to hit 6.3 percent.

Let’s hope that WPP has to upgrade its 2026 growth projection, once again.

Snarky Sorrell Weighs In. Martin Sorrell, the former overlord of advertising, believes there might be a “personal legacy dimension” to the the Omnicom/Interpublic merger.

He feels OMC chief John Wren,73, wants to go out as the top dog in advertising.

Sorrell notes that Wren has been at the helm since 1985. “If he retires, he wants to retire as the head of the largest group,” Sorrell told Storyboard18.

The OMC/IPG deal is a defensive merger to reduce the capacity in traditional advertising, according to Sorrell. IPG’s capacity is being absorbed by OMC.

Sorrell predicts the future ad landscape will ultimately wind down to Publicis Groupe, Omnicom and Havas. Dentsu International will evolve into a Japanese domestic shop and Sorrell’s old firm, WPP, will be broken up.

Sir Martin will cry no tears over the tearing apart of WPP.