Development Counsellors International has landed the Tourism Authority of Thailand as a tourism and business event destination account.

Thailand attracted 28.3M foreign visitors through November, paced by travelers from Malaysia, China and India.

In the "National Security Strategy of the US" document released last month, President Trump counted the “raging conflict” between Thailand and Cambodia as one of the seven wars that he has settled during his second term.

DCI chalked up $848,567 in fees from overseas tourism/economic development clients during the six-month period ended Sept. 30.

The roster includes Monaco Government Tourist & Convention Authority ($223,150), Belize Tourism Board ($217,980), Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency ($183,989), Visit Scotland ($87,592), Vienna Tourist Board ($84,621) and Bayern Tourismus Marketing ($51,235).

DCI and Economic Development Winnipeg terminated their relationship during the period.