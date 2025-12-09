(L-R) Bruce Haynes, Randy DeCleene, Erik Watnik

Burson brings on Bruce Haynes, who served as global co-chairman of the crisis communications and issues management unit at FGS Global, as U.S. head of public affairs.

In addition to Haynes coming on board, Burson has appointed former kglobal managing partner Randy DeCleene and longtime U.S. State Department vet Erik Watnik as EVPs.

Haynes most recently served as SVP, corporate and external affairs for Charles River Laboratories, where he led comprehensive strategies to manage corporate reputation. At FGS Global (and before that Sard Verbinnen), he provided public affairs and strategic communications counsel on such high-stakes situations as mergers & acquisitions, crises, government oversight and investigations, issues management, and policy positioning. Before that, he was president and founding partner at Purple Strategies.

DeCleene joins Burson from The Fund for American Studies, where he was chief communications and development officer. In his 12 years at kglobal, DeCleene led client service, business development, finance and operations. He has also served as special assistant for strategic communications to former Secretary of the Army. Pete Geren and Vice President Dick Cheney’s deputy press secretary from 2004 to 2005.

Watnik was most recently senior advisor for the Americas at the State Department. Other roles he has held include director of communications for the U.S. embassies in Budapest and Singapore, and deputy ambassador to the Marshall Islands.