Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg, who was global affairs president at Meta in a seven-year run, has joined Hiro Capital investment firm as a general partner.

He will oversee the launch of HIRO III, a fund looking to invest from $5 to $50M in promising spatial AI, space & defense, robotics, games and longevity companies in the UK and Europe.

Clegg, who is a former UK deputy prime minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats, sees an amazing moment of opportunity for the UK/Europe's tech ecosystem.

“We have some of the most outstanding researchers and universities on the planet, and great engineers and entrepreneurs too,” he said. “Our problem is not a lack of innovation, it is a lack of capital at scale.”

Europe’s vibrant start-up scene is ready to accelerate, according to Clegg. “I believe the HIRO team has the unique geographic and technological reach to help make that happen,” he added.