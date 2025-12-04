The Ohio Department of Public Safety is looking to hire an event planning firm to handle its conferences, summits workshops and consumer engagement sessions.
Ohio to Book Event Planning Firm
Thu., Dec. 11, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
