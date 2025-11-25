Stagwell launches NewVoices.ai, an independent AI-powered sales agent that can book appointments, drive conversions, resolve questions and handle customer concerns. Users can deploy ready-made solutions or customize solutions for their own workflows, including sales and revenue; customer support; retention and renewals; payments and operations; and surveys and feedback. Powered by Stagwell’s proprietary data and designed for one-to-one personalization, the platform learns from each interaction to deliver responses tailored to each customer. “Agents like NewVoices are at the center of Stagwell’s strategy of AI transformation and new revenue opportunities,” said Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

Cision, a consumer and media intelligence company, acquires search intelligence platform Trajaan. Trajaan’s technology, which captures search behavior across traditional search engines, e-commerce platforms, social channels, and emerging GenAI assistants, will be integrated across Cision’s portfolio. This integration is intended to help marketing and communications teams anticipate trends, understand intent and make faster, more confident strategic decisions. “By bringing Trajaan fully into the Cision ecosystem, we’re unifying search intelligence, conversational insight, and AI-driven analytics to give customers a deeper, more predictive understanding of the ‘why’ behind consumer behavior,” said Cision CEO Guy Abramo.

Beth McRae

The McRae Agency, a Scottsdale, AZ-firm that provides strategic communications, media relations and brand building, celebrates its 30th anniversary. The agency has represented such brands as Google, Red Bull and Skansa, as well as working with a range of clients in the technology, real estate and consumer products sectors. It has also supported such local institutions such as the Phoenix Art Museum and the Phoenix Symphony and was named “Scottsdale’s Favorite PR Firm” by the Scottsdale Independent in 2024. “Thirty years in business isn’t just a milestone, it’s a reflection of the trust we’ve built, the transformations we’ve supported and the stories that have shaped brands and connected with audiences,” said agency founder and president Beth McRae.