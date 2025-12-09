Brad Whitford

The Herald Group, a DC-based public affairs firm, brings on DDC Public Affairs SVP, creative director Brad Whitford as chief creative officer. Before joining DDC in 2019, Whitford was VP and design director at The Glover Park Group (which was later merged into FGS Global). In his new post, Whitford will oversee THG’s creative vision and execution across its portfolio. “He’s spent nearly two decades leading design and storytelling for complex campaigns, and he understands how to work inside fast-moving, strategy-first teams,” said The Herald Group partner and chief digital strategist Todd Van Etten.

Dana Bodine

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute hires former Mastercard VP of marketing Dana Bodine as its first CMO. Bodine joins RPI from global tech company Trustpilot, where she served as VP. Before that she was VP, marketing and communications at AI-driven finetech Pagaya. At Mastercard, she worked with clients in verticals including public-private partnerships, financial inclusion, startup engagement, and early-stage digital product development. "Dana's experience driving growth at the intersection of technology, media, and innovation will be essential to achieving our priorities,” said RPI president Martin Schmidt.

Ryan Krueger

Reinsurance Group of America, a life and health reinsurer, appoints Ryan Krueger as SVP, investor relations, effective Jan. 5, 2026. Krueger comes to RGA from investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, where he was managing director, equity research of the U.S. life insurance sector. At RGA, he will collaborate closely with the executive leadership team to effectively communicate RGA’s strategic evolution and performance to the investor community. “Ryan is a seasoned and well-respected financial analyst with a strong reputation among investors, analysts, and industry stakeholders,” said RGA EVP and chief financial officer Axel André. “His impressive track record of engaging with the investor community gives us confidence that he will drive deeper understanding and clarity of RGA’s strategy and performance.”