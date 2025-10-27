Jeff Smokler

Jeff Smokler, who has more than 20 years of healthcare communications experience, has joined Avoq as public affairs lead.

He spent 10 years at imre, where he served as president and partner and helped grow its health business from $2.5M to more than $35M in revenues. Smokler led a team of more than 200 professionals involved in agency marketing, business development, budget planning and client management.

Earlier, he held senior executive roles at Weber Shandwick and led public affairs and external communications for Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Smokler joins the DC-based firm from health benefits firm Gravie. As chief brand officer, he oversaw marketing across channels, while leading customer insights and member communications.

Avoq is a portfolio company of Coral Tree Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invests in media, entertainment and communications companies.