Miller Strategies, the well-connected Republican firm, has inked a $1.5M one-year consulting contract from Emirates Global Aluminum, the biggest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas sector.

The firm will conduct research and execute oral, written or electronic communication with contacts related to administrative and legislative matters.

The contract went into effect on Sept. 30 as the firm had a meeting with Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to discuss tariffs and international trade matters.

Miller served as finance chair of the 60th presidential inauguration of Donald Trump and VP J.D. Vance. He was also a political advisor for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Texas Governor Rick Perry.

Miller Strategies’ contract with EGA remains in effect as long as Miller is the lead point of contact on the business.

The firm has represented Dow Chemical, Occidental Petroleum, Apple, Energy Transfer Partner and Oracle.

EGA is owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and Investment Corporation of Dubai.