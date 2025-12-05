Bowie State University, a historically black institution located in Maryland’s Prince George’s County, seeks a firm to advance its brand identity while supporting strategic enrollment growth, particularly in graduate programs.
Bowie State University Scouts for Marketing Firm
Fri., Dec. 12, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
