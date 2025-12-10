Jody Sowa

Bastion appoints Jody Sowa as managing director, public relations in the United States, strengthening the company’s growing presence in Los Angeles and New York. Sowa was most recently SVP of media relations at We Are Social / The Narrative Group, working with such clients as the LA Rams, McDonald’s, Primal Kitchen, The Venetian Resort, Blaze Pizza and CCRM Fertility. She has also served as VP communications at sport and lifestyle marketing firm Stanton & Company and managed PR for the New York Rangers. “Jody brings a rare mix of strategic insight, creativity cultural fluency along with expertise in traditional communications,” said Bastion US CEO Jeff Browe. “She knows how to build brands that matter and how to create ideas that earn attention.”

Andrea Simpson

The Davis Companies, a Boston-based real estate developer, appoints Andrea Simpson as EVP of creative, brand and communications. Simpson joins the company from Samuels & Associates, where she served as SVP of creative and marketing strategy, leading the public relations, marketing and activation teams. She has also been VP marketing at Urban Edge Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust. In her new post, Simpton will oversee all aspects of Davis’ external communications efforts. “Her experience in guiding external communications and branding significant projects throughout Greater Boston, and beyond, will help Davis advance its portfolio in an increasingly dynamic,” said Davis president Stephen Davis.

Christopher Sikora

CBIZ, a professional services advisor, appoints Christopher Sikora as VP, investor relations and corporate finance. He joins CBIZ after spending 11 years at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, where he held numerous senior roles, including VP of investor relations and head of finance for its retail segment and global operations. Sikora will lead CBIZ's investor relations strategy to strengthen relationships with the investment community and elevate the CBIZ brand in the market. “He will leverage his experience in finance, strategy, and communications to help set strategic priorities and improve how we share our growth story, working closely with the Senior Leadership Team to articulate our strategy and performance,” said CBIZ chief executive officer Brad Lakhia.