Publicis Celebrates 100th anniversary. The French company will begin its second century in 2026. It has produced a 6-minutem 41-second film to mark the occasion.

Dubbed “A Lion Never Gives Up," a quarter of the film is live action footage, with the rest created by AI, drawing on photos, films and documents from Publicis’ own archives.

Publicis bills the flick as “the story of the pioneering spirit, endless innovations and resilience that enabled us to withstand war, fire, economic downturns, technological revolutions and a global pandemic during our first hundred years and positions us to continue to lead and reinvent the industry as we enter our next century—whatever it may hold.”

Publicis also has prepared a 36-minute documentary called "100 Years Looking Into the Future" featuring Elizabeth Badinter, daughter of founder Marcel Bleustein Blanchet, ex-CEO Maurice Levy and current chief Arthur Sadoun.

Here’s to a rocking second century.

Reaching the fellas… If brands want to target guys, they have to top treating them as a monolith and start addressing the diverse pressures across generations and ethnicities, according to Stephanie Cutter, managing partner of DC-based Precision.

In conjunction with Tunni, Precision released The Manosphere Index, which is billed as a first-of-its kind national study looking at modern masculinity and examining identity, culture, faith, media behavior and economic pressure.

The research shows that men across racial and generational lines are entering 2026 feeling economically strained and culturally overlooked—making them more receptive to voices that acknowledge their pressure points.

Campaigns that acknowledge their economic pressure, speak to their values, and engage them through the creator ecosystems they trust will have a decisive advantage in mobilizing each cohort when it counts.

It’s pretty rich for Donald Trump to tell rally-goers in Pennsylvania that the best way to beat the affordability crisis is to cut back on purchases. “You don't need 37 dolls for your daughter. 2 or 3 is nice,” he said.

Trump, who is in the midst of building a White House $350M ballroom that will have a capacity for 999 gala-goers, is insulting the intelligence of his supporters.

They face the affordability crisis every time they step into a supermarket.

A Politico poll released Dec. 10 found that nearly half of respondents find grocery products, utility bills, healthcare costs, transpiration and housing difficult to afford.

More than a quarter (27 percent) of respondents skipped a doctor’s check-up due to the expense.

Instead of dismissing affordability as a Democratic “hoax,” Trump needs to make good on his campaign pledge to bring prices down, rather quickly.

He promised to lower the overall cost of living for Americans, often stating he would begin "on day one" of his presidency.

How about stop futzing about the ballroom and get to work on prices?