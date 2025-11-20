Rubenstein Public Relations adds Greenland Energy Company, a U.S, public company developing Greenland’s oil, natural gas and critical resources, to its client roster. RPR will execute a targeted public relations campaign aimed at elevating the company’s profile, spotlighting its exploration and operational capabilities, and amplifying its strategic role in advancing Arctic energy security and diversifying global supply chains. Greenland Energy Company efforts are centered on the Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland, which may hold up to 13 billion barrels of untapped potential. “Rubenstein PR’s leadership in shaping our message and positioning us in global energy media conversations will help stakeholders understand the true value of what we aim to build,” said Greenland Energy Company executive chairman Larry Swets

FINN Partners is named PR agency of record for DonorsChoose, a non-profit organization that connects donor funding directly to public school teacher needs. The agency is providing a range of strategic communications services focusing on storytelling, thought leadership and media engagement nationally, in addition to targeted efforts in three Midwestern cities: Cleveland, Des Moines and Detroit. DonorsChoose customizes giving by allowing donors—individual and institutional—to fund specific teacher-designated needs from such classroom basics as paper and pencils to supplies for science projects like microscopes. “We’re excited to collaborate with FINN Partners and keep spreading the word about what teachers need in classrooms and what students need to thrive and succeed,” said DonorsChoose chief revenue & marketing officer Katie Bisbee.

Ripley PR is named public relations agency of record for Contractor Commerce, which provides e-commerce services for contractors. The agency has been engaged to help the company strengthen its brand visibility and thought leadership across the home service field, including the plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries, focusing on expanding awareness of its e-commerce tools. Contractor Commerce offers contractors a plug-and-play online store platform that integrates seamlessly into existing websites. “Ripley PR's unrivaled experience in both the home service and technology sectors makes them the ideal communications partner for our next stage of growth," said Contractor Commerce president Paul Redman.