iRobot Corp as the marketer of the Roomba autonomous vacuum cleaner files Chapter 11 after being squeezed by cheaper competitors.

As part of the restructuring agreement, the Bedford, MA-based company will be acquired by its contract manufacturer Shenzhen Picea Robotics of China.

Gary Cohen, CEO of iRobot, said the transaction will strengthen his company’s financial position and deliver continuity for consumers and partners.

He promised to “continue advancing the industry-leading Roomba robots and smart home technologies that have defined the iRobot brand for more than three decades.”

Since its 2002 launch, iRobot sold more than 40M Roombas.

Amazon offered to buy iRobot for $52 per share in 2023, seeing Roomba synergy with its Alexa smart speakers and Ring doorbells.

Due to European Union pushback, the $1.5B deal collapsed. iRobot currently trades for $1.30 per share.