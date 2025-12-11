Dani Dudeck
Netflix has hired Dani Dudeck as chief communications officer, effective Jan. 12.

She will join the streamer from Instacart, where she served as chief corporate affairs officer during a more than seven-year run.

Earlier, she was chief communications officer at Zynga for an eight-year stint and VP-global communications at MySpace for almost four years.

Dudeck will report to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who noted that she has worked for some of the world’s fastest companies.

"Dani is known for building high-performing global teams and shaping narratives that meaningfully influence culture, business and stakeholder trust and we are excited to be welcoming her to Netflix,” he said in a statement.

