Dani Dudeck

Netflix has hired Dani Dudeck as chief communications officer, effective Jan. 12.

She will join the streamer from Instacart, where she served as chief corporate affairs officer during a more than seven-year run.

Earlier, she was chief communications officer at Zynga for an eight-year stint and VP-global communications at MySpace for almost four years.

Dudeck will report to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who noted that she has worked for some of the world’s fastest companies.

"Dani is known for building high-performing global teams and shaping narratives that meaningfully influence culture, business and stakeholder trust and we are excited to be welcoming her to Netflix,” he said in a statement.

Netflix has agreed to buy Warner Bros. Discovery in a deal pegged at $82.7B. Paramount is waging a hostile takeover bid to block that deal.