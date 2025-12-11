Deborah Sierchio

Deborah Sierchio, who was at Coyne PR for over two decades, has moved to Krupp, where she is taking on the role of EVP, managing director.

At Coyne, Sierchio was most recently an SVP. She developed and executed strategic communications plans, led internal and external communications and mentored and managed the agency’s junior team. Before coming to Coyne, she held roles at Bumble and Bumble, Lippe Taylor and DeVries Global.

In her new position, Sierchio will be tasked with driving strategic growth, overseeing client service excellence, and strengthening the agency’s position in the media landscape. She will also refine company infrastructure, modernize operational approaches, foster collaboration, and ensure the agency continues to attract top industry talent.

“Deborah understands exactly who we are and where we are going,” said Krupp CEO and founder Heidi Krupp. “Her breadth of experience with larger agencies and in-house corporate teams, especially within high-growth, consumer-driven environments, is exactly the perspective and expertise we need.”