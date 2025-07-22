FTI Consulting handles media for Modivcare Inc., the Denver-based provider of non-emergency healthcare services, as a Texas federal bankruptcy court confirms its Chapter 11 restructuring plan.

The company is the nation’s largest medical transportation and personal care services company. It also is involved in remote patient monitoring.

Modivcare expects to emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of the year with less debt, more equity and a stronger capital base.

“We engaged in this restructuring to build a stronger, more sustainable organization to meet the critical needs of our members and we are pleased to have reached this significant milestone,” said Heath Sampson, CEO.

Modivcare looks forward "to completing this process and continuing our commitment to providing excellent service to clients and their members for years to come,” he added.

FTI Consulting’s Rachel Chesley and Victoria Zaharoff represent Modivcare.