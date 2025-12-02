PAN launches a B2B Web Services offering, which will focus on expanding the agency’s integrated marketing services with an analytics-led approach to website strategy, design, messaging, development and long-term optimization. Core services of the offering include technical, UX and SEO audits that reveal structural issues and opportunities for improvement; updated site navigation and information architecture; design systems and visuals shaped through workshops, moodboards and iterative exploration; and site copy and content that supports both traditional search and AI-driven results. The work is delivered by a cross-functional team with expertise in UX, design, development, analytics and B2B storytelling. “Our clients want a connected experience across their entire marketing ecosystem; the website is a major part of that,” said VP of integrated marketing and web services Chris Nardone. “This offering gives them a partner who can align with them, from discovery through launch, and sustain momentum long after the site goes live.”

Strata, a women- and LGBTQ-owned strategic communications agency for deep tech B2B companies, launches. The agency works with a range of deep-tech B2B companies across semiconductors, electronics, and industrial technology markets, and is available to support additional organizations seeking strategic communications expertise. Its services include communications strategy and planning, media and analyst relations, social media, executive visibility, GEO/LLM optimization, and technical and thought leadership content creation. Strata was founded by CEO Kerry McClenahan, VP of client strategy Sarah MacKenzie and VP communities Zach Hynoski, who worked together in senior leadership roles at Publitek, a Next 15 company. “Too often, deep-tech communications breaks down not because the story lacks substance, but because it’s told in a piecemeal fashion,” said McClenahan. “Our work is about creating inter-platform synergy in storytelling.”

Top of Mind Public Relations, which has offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, opens a new location in Albuquerque, NM. The Albuquerque office is intended to strengthen Top of Mind’s national reach and allow it to better serve clients throughout the Southwestern United States. Account manager and digital marketing leader Courtney Moberley Moreno will oversee the office. “We’ve seen consistent growth from clients in the Southwest, and establishing a local presence in Albuquerque allows us to provide the same personalized service and strategic expertise that our clients in Florida and along the East Coast have come to rely on,” said Top of Mind Public Relations founder and president Paola Iuspa-Abbott.