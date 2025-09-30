GrayRobinson has signed a $35K per month contract to provide government affairs services to the Embassy of Bahrain.

The one-year contract calls for the Orlando-based firm to “lead communications strategy in Washington with key foreign policy stakeholders.”

Deputy managing director Chris McCannell and government affairs advisor Kevin Jogerst handle the outreach from GrayRobinson's Washington office.

Prior to joining GrayRobinson, McCannell, who was chief of staff to former New York Democratic Congressmen Michael McMahon and Joe Crowley, headed APCO’s financial services and government affairs unit.

Jogerst was press secretary tor Georgia Republican Representative Barry Loundermilk.

GrayRobinson has signed on Peter Mirijanian Public Affairs as a subcontractor on the Bahraini business. It receives a $20K monthly retainer.

Before setting up his shop, Mirijanian worked as DCS Group, Powell Tate and Fenton Communications.