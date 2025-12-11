Steve Clayton

Cisco is bringing on Microsoft VP of communications and chief storyteller Steve Clayton as chief communications officer, effective Jan. 5. At Microsoft, Clayton worked with senior leadership to shape communications and change company culture. He and his team led Microsoft’s owned storytelling as well as the work to reinvent how the global communications team applied AI to the business. He has also led Microsoft’s global public affairs team. Before coming to Microsoft in 1997, Clatyon was global intranew strategist as Astrazeneca. “Steve’s deep expertise and vision will help us further elevate Cisco’s story and cement our role as provider of the critical infrastructure for the AI era,” said Cisco chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.

Katharine Wheeler

TIG Global PR, which specializes in the consumer technology, design-build, and AV markets, names Katharine “Kat” Wheeler partner and strategic director. Wheeler most recently served as an account executive at One Firefly, partnering with integrators to accelerate growth through digital marketing, branding and strategic storytelling. She was previously product marketing manager at Mersive Technologies and has held sales and marketing roles at companies including Snap One, Sapphire Marketing and Dorrance Audio Marketing. At TIG Global, Wheeler will serve as a senior leader overseeing client strategy, agency operations, talent development, and business growth. “She brings a unique blend of strategic insight, operational excellence and deep industry knowledge,” said TIG Global PR partner and managing director Veronica Esbona. “Her leadership elevates our ability to serve clients at the highest level and positions us for continued growth as we expand our global PR and integrated marketing services.”

Paul Frommelt

Integer Technologies, a defense technology and software company, names Paul Frommelt as VP of marketing and communications. Frommelt joins Integer from drone maker AeroVironment, where he also led marketing and communications efforts. Before that, he worked for private equity-backed defense tech firms Centauri, Eqlipse and BlueHalo. At Integer, Frommelt will be responsible for driving brand reputation and elevating awareness for the firm as it continues its strategic growth in advanced technology development and operational solutions delivery for U.S. defense. "A world-class organization deserves a world-class marketing engine to support it. Paul brings that to Integer," said Integer CEO and co-founder Duke Hartman.