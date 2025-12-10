Mountain View, a city of 90K people in California’s Bay Area, is looking for a firm to plan and run its 2026 Earth Day celebration.

The selected firm will manage event logistics, oversee day-of operations, and ensure alignment with the city’s sustainability goals and community values, according to the RFP.

The festivities will feature family-friendly activities, environmental education, live entertainment and opportunities for community connection.

There will be a community information fair, composting demonstrations, natural- or reused-material arts and crafts exhibits, ceremonial tree planting, a climbing wall, insect discovery lab, and live animal experiences.

Mountain View’s celebration will be held on a Saturday near the official Earth Day date of April 22, which is a Wednesday.

Proposals, which are due Jan. 6, go to Mountain View’s procurement portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).