Somalia has hired Arsenal Government and Public Affairs Group to engage with White House officials to inform them of the country’s views on international relations and economic development.

Arlington-based Arsenal has a one-year contract that carries a $44K monthly retainer. Iraqi war veteran Christopher Neiweem helms the firm.

Arsenal also will seek media opportunities for Somalia. In October, it secured an interview for Somalia president Sheikh Mohamud with Newsmax’s Ed Henry to discuss security cooperation with the US.

The Horn of Africa nation is not one of president Trump’s favorite countries. During his Dec. 9 rally in Mount Pocono, PA, Trump said Somalia is “filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime.”

He also took aim at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN, who immigrated to the US when she was 12. "She comes in, does nothing but bitch. She’s always complaining," he said. He urged the crowd to chant "send her back."

Earlier in the month, Trump called Somalian immigrants “garbage.”

That drew a response from the country’s prime minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, who told an innovation conference in Mogadishu that sometimes it’s better not to respond. “We are not the only country that Trump insults," he added.