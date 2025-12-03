The Brandman Agency adds Lighthouse Hotel Management, the operational arm of Molo Hotel Group, to its portfolio of luxury hospitality travel clients. Brandman is overseeing media relations for Lighthouse in the US and UK markets. Molo Hotel Group operates eight properties in such locations as Liverpool, Manchester and Aruba. It is also managing the pre-opening phases of four new-build hotels that are currently under construction, spanning Europe and the Caribbean. “As we expand our global footprint, we are confident that this collaboration will further solidify Lighthouse Hotel Management as a leading force in the luxury hospitality sector,” said Lighthouse commercial director Sarah Cunningham.

Harvest Communications is named investor relations and corporate communications consulting agency for SafeSpace Global Corporation, a tech company providing AI safety solutions that integrate weapons detection, facial recognition, incident investigation and real-time emergency response. Harvest will work to highlight SafeSpace Global’s commitment to enhancing shareholder engagement and strengthen the company’s corporate narrative as it moves toward a planned uplisting to a national securities exchange in 2026. “Their ability to transform complex business strategies into compelling narratives aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver advanced AI safety solutions that protect lives across multiple industries,” said SafeSpace Global CEO Scott Boruff.

William Mills Agency is engaged by payment management and receivables solutions company CheckAlt to enhance its public relations strategy and help advance industry dialogue on modernizing receivables and reducing payment complexity. CheckAlt’s secure portal gives organizations a single access point to manage both paper and digital receivables. “As automation and AI begin reshaping payment operations, this partnership helps us contribute more visibly to that conversation and highlight how our solutions help clients simplify workflows, reduce fraud risk, and deliver better experiences,” said CheckAlt EVP of Revenue and Growth Jason Schwabline.